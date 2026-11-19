Four Youths Killed, One Critical in Horrific Road Accident on NH-44 in Karnataka

Chikkaballapur: Four youths were killed and another sustained critical injury after the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a Bolero vehicle on National Highway 44 near Nandi Hills police station in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district.

According to preliminary reports, the five occupants were travelling from Bengaluru towards Chikkaballapur when their car reportedly crossed the road divider and crashed into the Bolero coming from the opposite direction. The impact was so severe that four occupants died on the spot, leaving the car completely mangled.

The injured youth was immediately shifted to Chikkaballapur District Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition remains critical.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Jagadish and Vaishnav, reportedly residents of Yelahanka in Bengaluru. The identities of the remaining two victims are yet to be established.

Fortunately, the occupants of the Bolero escaped without injuries. The accident occurred directly in front of the Nandi Hills police station, triggering concern over road safety on the busy highway.

In a similar tragic incident in July 2024, a car carrying five members of a family collided with a truck on National Highway 44 near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, killing all five occupants. Such recurring accidents on national highways highlight the dangers of overspeeding, loss of vehicle control and dangerous driving. Strict adherence to traffic rules, safe speeds and proper road discipline are essential to prevent further loss of lives.

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