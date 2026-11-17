Bengaluru: Motorists and commercial transport operators in Karnataka may face stricter traffic regulations from the New Year, with the state government preparing higher penalties for footpath driving, possible vehicle seizure for repeat offences and a proposed ban on half-face helmets.

Transport Minister Bhairathi Suresh said app-based cab services, including Ola, Uber and Namma Yatri, operating in Bengaluru would be brought under compulsory meter regulations. The rule will also cover airport taxis and Green SM cabs. Officials have been directed to prepare draft rules, with drivers operating without mandatory meters liable for fines. The move aims to prevent arbitrary fares and ensure passengers are charged government-approved rates.

The government is also proposing to increase the penalty for driving on footpaths from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 for the first offence. A second violation could attract Rs 10,000, while repeated offences for the third or fourth time may result in vehicle seizure.

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Additionally, the government is considering a statewide prohibition on half-face helmets and action against manufacturers producing them.

The proposed measures come amid persistent road safety concerns in Bengaluru. In a notable incident in 2024, a woman pedestrian was killed after being hit by a motorcycle allegedly being ridden on a footpath in Bengaluru, highlighting the dangers of motorists encroaching on pedestrian spaces.

With legal scrutiny nearing completion, the government is targeting implementation from the New Year. The measures are intended to protect pedestrians, improve passenger safety and bring greater accountability to urban transport services.