Hyderabad: Cracking down on violations in online medicine sales, the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) has suspended the licences of 23 medical shops associated with online medicine delivery platforms following a special enforcement drive.

While 15 shops have been suspended until further orders, eight others face suspension for specified periods. Warnings were also issued to nine establishments, taking the total enforcement actions to 32.

The inspections were conducted by the Drugs Wing in coordination with Enforcement Wing police personnel at premises associated with Tata 1mg, Netmeds, Zepto, Apollo 24/7, MedPlus MART and Instamart, among others.

Officials examined compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, focusing on prescription requirements, supervision by registered pharmacists, medicine distribution and maintenance of mandatory records.

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This is not the first such action. In June 2026, the Drugs Control Administration inspected 166 medical shops linked to online pharmacies across Telangana and issued show-cause notices to 41 establishments for similar violations, including dispensing prescription medicines without valid prescriptions and failing to maintain statutory registers.

The latest action highlights growing regulatory scrutiny of online medicine sales. With digital pharmacies becoming increasingly popular, strict enforcement is essential to prevent unauthorised dispensing, misuse of prescription drugs and potential risks to public health.