Naidu Directs Officials to Step Up Cyclone Preparedness in Coastal Andhra

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to intensify precautionary measures ahead of Cyclone Akvan, which is expected to affect Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 20. He reviewed the weather situation at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre at the Secretariat on Monday and ordered round-the-clock monitoring.

Officials informed him that the severe depression over the Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a cyclone by Monday evening. Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast for November 19 and 20, potentially affecting Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts.

Naidu directed officials to implement the recommendations of the Central assessment team and deploy National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in advance. He also instructed electricity department personnel to remain prepared for immediate restoration of power supply in case of disruptions.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to divert excess rainwater into reservoirs for effective flood management.

He also asked departments to ensure effective coordination and take steps to manage excess rainwater to minimise the impact of possible flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its November 16 bulletin, said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20. India Meteorological Department+1