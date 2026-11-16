Telangana Announces Revised SSC 2027 Examination Fee Schedule

Hyderabad, Nov. 16: The Telangana Director of Government Examinations has revised the fee payment schedule for the SSC, OSSC and Vocational Public Examinations scheduled for March 2027, extending the deadline for payment without a late fee to November 26.

According to a press note issued on November 16, regular and once-failed candidates can pay the examination fee through their respective headmasters from October 30 to November 26 without a late fee.

Students paying between November 28 and December 8 will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 50. The penalty will increase to Rs. 200 for payments made from December 10 to 21 and Rs. 500 from December 23 to January 4, 2027.

The examination fee has been fixed at Rs. 125 for all subjects, while students appearing for up to three subjects must pay Rs. 110. Vocational candidates have to pay an additional Rs. 60. SC, ST and BC candidates appearing for the examinations are exempted from examination fees as per government orders.

The department has instructed headmasters and principals to remit the collected fees through online integration with the Cyber Treasury by the prescribed deadlines. They must also submit candidates’ data online to the District Educational Officers (DEOs) within the stipulated schedule.

Fee payments must be made exclusively through the school login on the official website, www.bse.telangana.gov.in. Payments through the IFMIS portal or manual bank challans will not be accepted.