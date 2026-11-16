Diljit Dosanjh Defies Opposition, Holds Concert In Indore; Says “India Does Not Belong To Anyone’s Father”

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh gave a strong response to his critics during his concert in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. He said several attempts had been made to stop him from visiting the city and performing, but he fulfilled his promise to his fans and arrived without fear.

Diljit began his live performance by asking the audience to chant “Jai Shri Mahakal”. Referring to Indore as the land of Mahakal, he said nobody could stop him from coming there. He added that he had never been afraid and was not afraid now either. According to the singer, the love and support of his fans had given him the strength to perform in the city.

The 42-year-old singer said that despite several attempts to prevent his visit, he would not go back on a promise made to his fans. He said he had come to meet them despite all the obstacles.

During the concert, Diljit also recited a few lines from a famous ghazal by late Urdu poet Rahat Indori. The lines included: “Agar khilaaf hain hone do, jaan thodi hai; yeh sabhi ka khoon hai shaamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai.”

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The recitation drew an enthusiastic response from the audience, with fans cheering loudly.

Earlier, emails threatening bomb blasts in connection with Diljit’s Indore concert had been sent to the Indore Mayor’s office, three banks and three private schools. However, after an initial investigation, police reportedly described the threatening messages as hoaxes.

Despite the opposition and security concerns, Diljit went ahead with the concert in Indore and kept his promise to his fans.