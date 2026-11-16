Telangana

Dr. Anil Kumar, IPS, Takes Charge As TGSRTC Vice Chairman And Managing Director

Dr. Anil Kumar, IPS, has assumed charge as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director (VC & MD) of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Monday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi16 November 2026 - 12:31
Dr. Anil Kumar, IPS, Takes Charge As TGSRTC Vice Chairman And Managing Director
Dr. Anil Kumar, IPS, Takes Charge As TGSRTC Vice Chairman And Managing Director

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Hyderabad: Dr. Anil Kumar, IPS, has assumed charge as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director (VC & MD) of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Monday.

He formally took charge at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad in the presence of officials and other representatives of the corporation.

With his appointment, Dr. Anil Kumar will lead the administration of the state-owned transport corporation, which operates public bus services across Telangana.

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TGSRTC plays a key role in providing affordable public transportation to millions of passengers across the state, connecting urban centres, towns and rural areas.

His assumption of charge comes at a time when the corporation is focusing on improving passenger services, strengthening public transport operations and enhancing its overall efficiency.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi16 November 2026 - 12:31
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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