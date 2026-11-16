Dr. Anil Kumar, IPS, Takes Charge As TGSRTC Vice Chairman And Managing Director

Hyderabad: Dr. Anil Kumar, IPS, has assumed charge as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director (VC & MD) of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Monday.

He formally took charge at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad in the presence of officials and other representatives of the corporation.

With his appointment, Dr. Anil Kumar will lead the administration of the state-owned transport corporation, which operates public bus services across Telangana.

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TGSRTC plays a key role in providing affordable public transportation to millions of passengers across the state, connecting urban centres, towns and rural areas.

His assumption of charge comes at a time when the corporation is focusing on improving passenger services, strengthening public transport operations and enhancing its overall efficiency.