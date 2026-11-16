Telangana Sanctions Pensions to 4.63 Lakh New Beneficiaries; Funds to Be Credited on November 19

Hyderabad: In a major welfare initiative, the Telangana government has sanctioned social security pensions to 4,63,857 new beneficiaries across the State under the Cheyutha pension scheme.

The pension amount will be directly credited to their bank accounts on November 19, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The newly approved beneficiaries include 2,77,894 widows, 1,00,224 persons with disabilities, 53,844 single women, 27,444 toddy tappers and 4,451 handloom weavers. The government aims to extend financial assistance to vulnerable communities and strengthen their social security.

The distribution of pension sanction letters is being undertaken across Assembly constituencies, with the process scheduled to conclude by November 18.

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Telangana has a history of expanding social security pensions. In November 2014, the then government launched the Aasara pension scheme at Kothur village in Mahabubnagar district. Under the initiative, monthly pensions for elderly people and widows were increased from Rs. 200 to Rs. 1,000, while those for persons with disabilities rose from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,500.

The 2014 Aasara launch provides a concrete historical comparison, demonstrating how pension expansion has remained an important component of Telangana’s social welfare policy.

The latest sanction marks another significant expansion of the State’s welfare coverage, bringing thousands of previously uncovered eligible households into the pension network.