Andhra Pradesh SEC Announces Second Phase of Gram Panchayat Elections on November 29

Amaravati, Nov. 16: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has announced the schedule for the second phase of ordinary Gram Panchayat elections, with polling scheduled for November 29 in selected mandals across 27 districts.

State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha issued the official notification on Monday, providing district-wise and mandal-wise details of the gram panchayats going to polls in an annexure.

According to the schedule, election notices will be issued on November 18, and candidates can file their nominations between 10.30 am and 5 pm on the same day. November 20 has been fixed as the last date for filing nominations. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on November 21.

Candidates whose nominations are rejected can submit appeals on November 22, and the appeals will be decided on November 23. The final opportunity for candidates to withdraw their nominations will be November 24, when the final list of contestants will also be published.

Polling will be conducted from 7 am to 1 pm on November 29. The counting of votes will begin at 2 pm, and results will be declared immediately after the counting process. Elections for deputy sarpanches will also be held on the same day.

The SEC has scheduled repolling, if required, for November 30.

The Commission has instructed election officials not to issue election notices in villages facing court stays or other legal and administrative obstacles.

The first-phase election notification was issued on November 13. The second-phase schedule sets out the nomination, scrutiny, withdrawal, polling and counting procedures for the selected gram panchayats.