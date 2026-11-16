Rs 324.72-Crore Plan to Divert Three Streams from Proposed Adilabad Airport Site

ADILABAD: The Telangana Irrigation Department has prepared a Rs. 324.72-crore plan to divert three streams flowing through the proposed Adilabad airport site to prevent flooding during heavy rainfall and facilitate airport construction.

A team led by Superintending Engineer Prabhu Kalyan has finalised the diversion plans, and tenders have been invited for the works.

The first project, estimated at Rs. 57.49 crore, involves constructing a 2.67-km canal to divert streams originating from Kummari Kunta, Juvvi Kunta and KRK Colony. The combined watercourse currently flows for nearly 2.2 km through the proposed airport site. It will be redirected along the roadside near Indiramma Colony and Kachkanti before joining Metta Vagu.

The second project, costing Rs. 267.23 crore, involves a 4.5-km canal to divert another stream originating near Chinchughat. The stream currently passes through the proposed runway area. The diversion channel will connect it to the stream flowing towards the Satnala project.

Together, the two projects involve construction of more than seven kilometres of diversion canals. The diverted water will be channelled towards the Satnala project, addressing drainage concerns at the proposed airport location.

The proposed works are aimed at preventing water accumulation during heavy rainfall and ensuring that natural drainage channels do not obstruct airport development. The diversion of these streams is an important infrastructure requirement ahead of the proposed runway construction.