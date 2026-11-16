Telangane Srisailam Reservoir Runs Low as Inflows Dry Up

HYDERABAD: Falling water levels in the Srisailam reservoir have raised concerns over drinking water availability in Telangana during the coming summer, with inflows from Jurala, Sunkesula and Handri coming to a complete halt.

Against the full reservoir level of 885 feet and storage capacity of 215.80 TMC, the water level currently stands at 829.10 feet, with only 48.57 TMC of water available. Power generation at both the right and left bank hydel stations has also stopped.

The decline in storage has been rapid. During the first week of November, the reservoir contained 51.60 TMC at a water level of 832 feet. Within nine days, storage fell by 3.03 TMC and the water level dropped by 2.90 feet, registering an average daily loss of 0.33 TMC.

Telangana has sought five TMC of water from Srisailam to meet drinking and irrigation requirements through the Kalwakurthy and Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation schemes. The proposed supply is expected to benefit Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Gadwal and Narayanpet districts.

The reservoir received only 218 TMC of inflows this year, adding to concerns over water availability. Officials are planning to manage the available reserves to meet drinking water requirements in Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Khammam until July.

Concerns have also been heightened by the possibility of El Nino-related weather conditions affecting water availability.

The severe drought experienced by Telangana in 2015, when several districts faced drinking water shortages and depended on emergency water tankers, remains a reminder of the challenges ahead.

With summer approaching, careful allocation, water conservation and advance contingency planning will be crucial to ensuring drinking water supplies across the state.