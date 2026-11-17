Hyderabad: Concerns over hostel facilities at Osmania University have intensified, with around 100 female students staging a protest on Monday, November 16, against the alleged supply of unhygienic food in the campus hostels.

Students from various departments, including MBA, Law and Nizam College, raised slogans demanding justice in the presence of police personnel. In videos shared on social media, plates of rice and curry served at the hostel were displayed during the protest. The students alleged that worms were found in the food and accused hostel authorities of ignoring repeated complaints seeking improvements in food quality.

The latest protest follows another agitation on November 13, when students opposed the proposed demolition of E1, E2 and D hostels. They demanded the restoration of electricity and water supplies, alleging that the withdrawal of essential services was forcing residents to vacate the hostels and return home.

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Students pointed out that several hostel residents are pursuing law courses and preparing for government recruitment examinations, making access to accommodation and basic facilities crucial for their academic progress.

On November 13, students had already protested against the proposed demolition of E1, E2 and D hostels, demanding the restoration of electricity and water supplies. The recurrence of protests within a few days highlights the growing dissatisfaction among hostel residents over basic amenities and living conditions.

The university administration now faces the challenge of addressing these longstanding grievances, ensuring food safety and providing a conducive environment for students to continue their education without disruption.”