Congress opposes SIR process, govt cannot take a different stand: Karnataka Dy CM

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister, G. Parameshwara, on Friday said the Congress party’s stand against the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was clear and that the government could not adopt a position contrary to that of the party.

Responding to questions about the debate over the SIR exercise, he said some ministers might have observed that the process had not significantly affected their constituencies, but that did not mean it had been conducted properly across the state.

“In some constituencies, perhaps only around 2,000 names may have been deleted or added. But when we look at the larger picture, serious questions arise,” he said.

Around 1.08 crore voter names had been removed during the SIR process, he said. Of these, nearly 16 lakh had reportedly been categorised as deceased, although complaints had emerged that some of them were still alive. Another 65 lakh people had reportedly been classified as having shifted residence.

“If a person moves from one place to another, their name should appear in the electoral roll at the new location. For instance, if someone shifts from Bengaluru to Mysuru, their name should be included in the Mysuru electoral roll. But when the name is not found there either, it raises serious questions. It is because of such instances that the Congress believes the SIR process has not been carried out properly,” he said.

Parameshwara said the Congress had taken a clear stand against the exercise at both the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) levels.

“The party’s position on SIR is clear. The government cannot take a separate stand contrary to the party’s position,” he said.

On the suspension of various social security pensions, including old-age and disability pensions, Parameshwara said two to three meetings had already been held to resolve the issue.

The income eligibility limit, which was earlier Rs 30,000, had now been increased to Rs 1.20 lakh. Therefore, eligible beneficiaries would not face difficulties on account of the income criterion, he said.

He said another major issue was the submission of pension applications by people who had not yet attained the prescribed age.

“Old-age pension is meant for those above 60 years, but applications have been received from people aged 40, 30 and even 20. Around 23 lakh such applications are being scrutinised, and ineligible applications are being rejected,” he said.

Parameshwara said pension distribution had been temporarily suspended for a few days due to the verification process but had since resumed.

He assured that the issue would be resolved within the next one week to 15 days.