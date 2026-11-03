Pregnant Elephant Found Dead Near Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Raises Fresh Concerns Over Wildlife Safety

Bandipur: Concerns over wildlife protection in Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve have intensified after a pregnant female elephant, aged around 35 years, was found dead on private land near Gopalaswamy Betta in Gundlupet taluk. The incident has raised fresh questions about the safety of wildlife in forest-fringe areas and the effectiveness of monitoring measures to prevent animal deaths and poaching.

The elephant carcass was discovered on private property in the Gopalaswamy Betta range, approximately 150 metres from the forest boundary. Forest officials rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Veterinary doctor Dr Mirza Wasim conducted the post-mortem examination and confirmed that the elephant was carrying a foetus. However, details regarding the age of the unborn calf remain unclear.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the elephant may have died following a confrontation with another wild elephant. However, forest officials have not confirmed the cause of death, stating that the final findings will depend on the post-mortem report.

The incident comes amid a series of disturbing wildlife deaths in the Bandipur landscape. Recently, a tiger was reportedly killed after getting trapped in a snare in Hongalli Beat of the Maddur range. Subsequently, another elephant carcass was discovered near Karadikallu Gudda, with its tusks missing, raising suspicions of poaching.

These consecutive incidents have intensified concerns over possible organised poaching activities and gaps in wildlife surveillance. Earlier, suspicion had also been raised about the involvement of the Bawariya gang from Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district, whose members were arrested in connection with a tiger poaching case near Gundal Dam in Kollegala in 2009.

The latest incident highlights the urgent need to strengthen forest patrolling, monitor wildlife movement along forest boundaries, investigate suspicious animal deaths and improve coordination with local communities. Protecting pregnant elephants and other vulnerable wildlife is essential to maintaining ecological balance and safeguarding Bandipur’s rich biodiversity.

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