214 surrendered Maoists receive ₹5.59 crore in financial assistance and rewards; 824 Maoists have surrendered in Telangana in three years

Hyderabad, Nov. 23 (IANS): Telangana Director General of Police C. V. Anand on Monday appealed to Maoist Central Committee member Muppala Laxman Rao alias Ganapathy and two other key leaders to abandon armed struggle and return to the mainstream.

Speaking to the media after distributing financial assistance and surrender rewards to 214 surrendered Maoists at the DGP office, Anand said the government had provided ₹5.59 crore to facilitate their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

He said 824 Maoists had surrendered in Telangana over the last three years, including 754 from Chhattisgarh, 59 from Telangana, nine from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Maharashtra and Odisha.

The DGP said the state government was extending financial assistance, healthcare, housing and livelihood support to surrendered Maoists. An initial interim assistance of ₹25,000 was provided to each individual, while the remaining benefits were being released in phases under the rehabilitation policy.

A total of ₹22.31 crore in surrender rewards had been sanctioned to 755 persons, while ₹17.68 crore had been disbursed so far, Anand said.

He added that difficulties in opening bank accounts due to the absence of Aadhaar cards had been addressed through coordination between Telangana’s Special Intelligence Branch and Chhattisgarh Police.

Anand said surrendered Maoists could participate in democratic and political activities within the constitutional framework but warned that the government would not tolerate the propagation of Maoist ideology.

Referring to security operations, he said nine arms dumps had been identified in the Karregutta region along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border by 2026. Recoveries included 252 firearms, 359 BGL shells, four light machine guns and 48 AK-47 rifles.

He said operations to detect and neutralise explosives and landmines were continuing with the CRPF and Chhattisgarh District Reserve Guard. Tourism in the area would remain restricted until the clearance operations were completed.

The DGP also said police would continue monitoring and interacting with surrendered Maoists to prevent them from returning to extremist activities.