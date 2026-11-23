The Centre has issued a cybersecurity advisory cautioning WhatsApp users against potential misuse of WhatsApp Web sessions, warning that even authenticated sessions can be exploited to gain unauthorised access to personal accounts.

In an advisory dated November 18, the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, highlighted the risks associated with leaving WhatsApp Web logged in on computers. Such access could allow cybercriminals to read private messages, impersonate users, access contacts and group conversations, and conduct fraud, phishing and social engineering attacks.

The advisory urged users to avoid sharing government, financial, organisational or confidential information through WhatsApp Web, particularly on shared computers. Users were advised against remaining permanently logged in and to log out after every session, noting that simply closing a browser tab does not terminate the session.

It also warned against accessing WhatsApp Web through cybercafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres and untrusted computers. Keeping operating systems, browsers and security software updated was also recommended.

In a previous incident, cybercriminals exploited linked WhatsApp devices to impersonate account holders and send fraudulent messages to their contacts, highlighting how a compromised session can become a tool for financial scams.

The warning is particularly relevant as WhatsApp Web is widely used in workplaces and public settings. Users must regularly check linked devices and remove unfamiliar sessions to protect their privacy, identity and financial security.