Telangana CM cites 2015 and 2020 water-sharing arrangements, questions BRS over approvals for projects diverting Krishna waters to Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday accused former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao of compromising the state’s interests in Krishna river water allocation and allowing projects that facilitated diversion of water to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, Revanth Reddy cited government orders and official records to question the decisions taken during the previous BRS regime. He alleged that the then government had failed to effectively protect Telangana’s share of Krishna waters.

The Chief Minister said that at a meeting held on June 26, 2015, in the presence of then Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti, the KCR government agreed to an allocation of 512 TMC for Andhra Pradesh and 298.96 TMC for Telangana. He alleged that the same arrangement was continued through an agreement on January 29, 2020.

The CM also questioned the previous government over the Palnadu Water Grid project, stating that GO No. 56 was issued on February 16, 2022, when KCR and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

He said the project, intended to meet drinking water requirements in Palnadu and Guntur districts, was taken up under the Jal Jeevan Mission with an estimated outlay of ₹1,200 crore. He questioned why the previous government had not raised objections before the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) or under the central scheme.

Revanth Reddy said his government had subsequently lodged a complaint with the KRMB, while Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy had taken up the issue with the Centre, seeking a halt to the works.

Referring to earlier irrigation projects, the CM questioned the role of BRS leaders in the approvals granted for increasing the capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator from 11,000 to 44,000 cusecs. He cited a September 13, 2005 government order and said the issue had also figured in Assembly budget demands on March 29 that year.

He further referred to permissions for projects including Handri-Neeva, Muchumarri and the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, alleging that they facilitated diversion of Krishna waters towards Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the Congress government was pursuing Telangana’s water rights through official channels and accused BRS leaders of misleading people over the issue.