Telangana Indiramma Towers: E-lottery for flats in four constituencies on November

The Telangana Housing Board will conduct online lotteries on November 3 and 4 for allotment of flats under the Indiramma Towers scheme, covering fresh beneficiaries in four Assembly constituencies and vacant flats in previously allotted segments.

Housing Board Vice-Chairman V.P. Gautam said an e-lottery would be held on November 3 to select eligible beneficiaries from Musheerabad, LB Nagar, Chandrayangutta and Goshamahal constituencies. The preliminary scrutiny of applications received from these constituencies has been completed, and the online lottery will ensure transparent selection.

A mop-up lottery will be conducted on November 4 to allot flats that became vacant following the cancellation of some earlier allotments in 16 Assembly constituencies.

The cancellations were made for various reasons, including beneficiaries already owning houses, failure to deposit the prescribed Rs.1 lakh within the stipulated period and applicants not residing in the respective Assembly constituencies. The vacant flats will be allotted to other eligible applicants who had already submitted their applications.

Gautam said both lottery processes would be conducted online in a transparent manner and telecast live on the Housing Department’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms. Applicants were mapped to their respective Assembly constituencies using geocoding based on residential addresses and Google Maps.