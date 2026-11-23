Washington: Delta Air Lines restored an automated aircraft-loading system on Sunday after a technical failure disrupted flights across the United States at the start of the Thanksgiving travel rush, according to US news reports citing the airline.

The problem affected calculations used to determine an aircraft’s weight and balance before departure. Crews relied on manual procedures while technicians worked to restore the system.

The Wall Street Journal reported that more than 1,000 Delta flights were delayed during the day and that the airline confirmed the system was working again on Sunday afternoon.

At Delta’s Atlanta hub, the disruption prompted restrictions on departures intended to prevent congestion. The airline requested a ground stop, which was subsequently replaced by a ground-delay programme, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

A ground stop holds affected flights at their departure airports. A ground-delay programme spaces out departures to manage the number of aircraft arriving at a congested airport.

Both restrictions were lifted before noon, the newspaper reported, citing Federal Aviation Administration advisories. Delta announced that the automated calculations were working again shortly before 4 p.m.

The FAA said the disruption did not involve its own air traffic systems, according to the newspaper. The problem therefore differed from the nationwide air traffic stoppage earlier this month.

Delta apologised to affected passengers and said it was arranging alternative itineraries, with meals and hotel accommodation where necessary, Atlanta television station WSB-TV reported. Passengers whose flights were cancelled and who no longer wished to travel would receive refunds, the airline said, according to the station.

About 5,000 Delta and Delta Connection flights were scheduled for Sunday. The airline attributed approximately 70 per cent of its delays and cancellations to the automation problem, with the remainder linked to bad weather and associated air traffic restrictions in New York and the wider northeastern United States, WSB-TV reported.

Those figures distinguish the system failure from other disruptions affecting the airline’s schedule.

“Delta teams are focused on completing the remainder of today’s schedule,” the airline said in the statement reported by WSB-TV.