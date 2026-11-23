Hyderabad: Tensions escalated in Telangana after police placed several Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Dasoju Sravan, under house arrest to prevent them from attending a meeting with officials of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

The BRS delegation had planned to meet KRMB officials to protest against an alleged illegal project being constructed by the Andhra Pradesh government at the Nagarjuna Sagar project site. The BRS leaders described the alleged activity as an attempt to “steal water” from Telangana.

Meanwhile, former Nalgonda MLA Bhupal Reddy was intercepted by police at Chityala while travelling towards Hyderabad to attend the KRMB meeting. Police stopped his vehicle and took him to a police station.

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The police action reportedly aimed to prevent the BRS leaders from proceeding to the meeting.

The developments have triggered political tensions, with the BRS seeking to raise objections to the alleged project and protect Telangana’s share of Krishna river water.

The party leaders have maintained that the state government must take steps to safeguard Telangana’s water interests.