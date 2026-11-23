“When the Cat Is Blind, the Mouse Dances Disco”: Revanth Reddy Takes Indirect Dig at Rajagopal Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made indirect remarks targeting Rajagopal Reddy, invoking a popular saying to criticise what he described as activities taking place when those in authority turn a blind eye.

Referring to the saying, “If the cat is blind, the mouse dances disco,” Revanth Reddy remarked, “This is what they are doing while we turn a blind eye.”

Although the Chief Minister did not directly name Rajagopal Reddy in the quoted remark, his comments were seen as an indirect reference to him.

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The statement has drawn attention in political circles, with the Chief Minister using the humorous expression to convey his criticism of certain activities taking place in the absence of strict oversight.

Further details about the context of the remarks and the specific issue being referred to were not immediately available.