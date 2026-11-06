Nalgonda Student Goes Missing in Boston, Parents Appeal for Help

Nalgonda: A 23-year-old woman from Nalgonda district, Telangana, has gone missing in Boston, the United States, leaving her family deeply distressed.

The missing woman, identified as Srija, is the daughter of Yadagirireddy and Roopa, residents of Shabdalapuram village in Kanagal mandal of Nalgonda district. She had travelled to Boston to pursue higher studies and was also working part-time while attending college.

According to information shared by her family, Srija went out for a walk on the 2nd of this month but did not return. Her friends subsequently informed her parents that her mobile phone location was showing near a beach in the vicinity.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Since then, there has been no confirmed information about her whereabouts, raising serious concerns among her family and friends.

Her parents, who have only one daughter, are inconsolable over her sudden disappearance. They are anxiously awaiting information about her safety and whereabouts.

The incident has caused concern among residents of Shabdalapuram and the wider Nalgonda district. Efforts are being awaited to trace the missing student and establish her whereabouts.