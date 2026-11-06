Telangana

Singareni Workers Receive Diwali Bonus of ₹1.10 Lakh Each, ₹419 Crore Credited to Accounts

Singareni coal workers have received a major Diwali gift, with the Central Government and Singareni management announcing a performance-linked incentive bonus of ₹1,10,250 for each eligible employee.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi6 November 2026 - 12:54
Singareni Workers Receive Diwali Bonus of ₹1.10 Lakh Each, ₹419 Crore Credited to Accounts
Singareni Workers Receive Diwali Bonus of ₹1.10 Lakh Each, ₹419 Crore Credited to Accounts

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Hyderabad: Singareni coal workers have received a major Diwali gift, with the Central Government and Singareni management announcing a performance-linked incentive bonus of ₹1,10,250 for each eligible employee.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy announced that the bonus was credited directly to workers’ bank accounts on Thursday. Approximately 38,000 eligible employees across Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), headquartered in Kothagudem, will benefit from the initiative. The management has transferred a total of ₹419 crore.

Kishan Reddy appreciated the dedication of Singareni workers in meeting the country’s energy requirements and supporting industrial development. He stated that the Central Government gives priority to workers’ welfare and wished employees and their families happiness and prosperity during Diwali.

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In 2025, approximately 39,500 eligible Singareni workers received ₹1,03,000 each under the Performance Linked Reward (PLR) scheme, with around ₹400 crore disbursed.

Compared with last year’s ₹1.03 lakh, the current bonus of ₹1,10,250 represents an increase of ₹7,250 per worker, approximately 7.04 per cent.

The latest ₹419 crore payout is expected to boost workers’ purchasing power and provide financial support to thousands of families during the festive season. The successive bonus increases also recognise the contribution of miners to the country’s energy security and industrial growth.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi6 November 2026 - 12:54
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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