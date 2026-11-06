Revanth Reddy Government May Form New District Named After Jaipal Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is reportedly considering the formation of a new district named after former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy, following a wish expressed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s wife. The proposed district is likely to have Future City as its administrative centre.

Preparations for setting up the new district are said to be underway, with officials already submitting reports to the government regarding the areas that could be included in its jurisdiction.

According to preliminary proposals, the new district may comprise Ibrahimpatnam, Maheshwaram, Shadnagar, Kalwakurthi and Devarakonda Assembly constituencies, along with the Hayathnagar area.

Rangareddy District Collector has reportedly proposed including the entire Maheshwaram mandal and nine villages from Kandukur mandal in the proposed district.

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The government is expected to examine the reports and proposals before taking a final decision on the district’s boundaries and administrative structure.

If approved, Future City will serve as the centre of the new district, potentially giving the emerging urban development zone a separate administrative identity.

Further clarity is expected after the government reviews the officials’ recommendations.