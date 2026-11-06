Telangana Government Announces Major Reduction in Metro-RTC Combo Pass Fares as Diwali Gift

Hyderabad: In a Diwali gift to commuters, the Telangana government has announced a significant reduction in the prices of Metro-RTC integrated travel passes, aiming to ease the financial burden on passengers and encourage the use of public transportation.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that the decision was taken under the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, with the support of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

As part of the revised fare structure, the daily integrated travel pass price has been reduced from Rs. 400 to Rs. 275. Of this amount, Rs. 200 will be allocated for Metro travel and Rs. 75 for TSRTC bus services. The pass allows passengers to undertake up to four single journeys per day.

Similarly, the monthly integrated travel pass has been reduced from Rs. 8,500 to Rs. 4,000. The revised monthly pass includes Rs. 3,000 for Metro travel and Rs. 1,000 for RTC services. Pass holders can make up to 50 single Metro trips per month, while there will be no travel restrictions on RTC bus journeys.

According to the minister, monthly pass holders will save Rs. 4,500, while daily pass users will benefit from a reduction of Rs. 125.

The revised fares will come into effect from November 8. The government has instructed the concerned organisations to make the necessary arrangements to implement the new pricing structure.

The move is expected to provide considerable relief to employees, students and daily commuters who depend on both Metro Rail and RTC buses for their regular journeys.

The latest fare reduction follows earlier efforts to make public transportation more affordable and accessible in Telangana. One notable example is the state government’s “Mahalakshmi scheme” launched in December 2023, which provides free bus travel to eligible women in TSRTC ordinary and express services within the state.

The scheme significantly increased women’s access to public transport and highlighted the importance of affordable mobility in reducing household travel expenses. Similarly, the newly announced integrated pass fare reduction is expected to benefit commuters who combine Metro Rail and bus services for daily travel.