Cab driver arrested for killing 7 members of wife’s family in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a shocking case of multiple murders, a cab driver has been arrested for allegedly killing seven members of his wife’s family, including his wife and a seven-year-old boy, following a domestic dispute in Bengaluru on Friday.

The accused, identified as Indushekhar, was arrested by the Rajajinagar police. The body of seven-year-old Puneeth was recovered near Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district, while search operations are underway to trace the bodies of the remaining victims. The alleged murders, which reportedly took place two days ago, came to light belatedly.

The victims have been identified as Roopavathi of Srirampura, her daughter Sunitha, sons Shivakumar and Shankar, daughters-in-law Divya and Nalini, and her seven-year-old grandson Puneeth.

According to preliminary police information, Indushekhar married Sunitha about 20 years ago. The couple allegedly had frequent disputes over Sunitha’s continued attachment to her parental family. Her mother and brothers had reportedly supported her during these disputes, which allegedly angered the accused.

Police sources said Indushekhar had allegedly planned the killings in advance. He allegedly first killed his wife at his residence by attacking her with a grinding stone. He then allegedly told her family members that Sunitha had gone on a trip with her friends to avoid raising suspicion.

The accused allegedly invited his brothers-in-law, Shivakumar and Shankar, to his house on the pretext of consuming alcohol and killed them. He is also accused of killing their wives, Nalini and Divya, his mother-in-law, Roopavathi, and Puneeth.

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The case came to light after Nalini went missing under mysterious circumstances and her mother lodged a complaint with the Srirampura police. Police questioned Indushekhar during the investigation, and his allegedly contradictory statements raised suspicion.

A search of his house reportedly yielded clues linked to the crime. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the murders.

Police said the accused disposed of the bodies at different locations around Nandi Hills. He was taken to the area on Thursday, and Puneeth’s body was recovered after nearly four hours of searching. Efforts are continuing to trace the remaining bodies.

The accused allegedly cleaned bloodstains and washed the grinding stone used in the crime. Police have also seized the car allegedly used to transport the bodies.

Senior police officers, including West Division Joint Commissioner Vamsi Krishna and North Division DCP Nemagowda, are supervising the investigation. A special team comprising three Assistant Commissioners of Police has been formed under the DCP’s leadership to trace the remaining bodies and gather evidence.

According to preliminary information, Indushekhar was running a newspaper titled ‘Thana Varadi’ and had been living in a rented house near Bhashyam Circle for the past eight years. Police are also examining allegations related to a dispute between the accused and the owner of the building where he lived.

Further investigation has continued in the gruesome case.