Container Lorry Overturns on Car in Dehradun; Four Killed, Six-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured

Dehradun: A tragic road accident in Mohbewala area of Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, claimed the lives of four members of a family after a container lorry carrying urea lost control and overturned onto their car. A six-year-old boy sustained serious injuries in the incident.

According to preliminary information, the lorry first lost control and collided with the car before overturning directly onto it. Four occupants of the car were killed on the spot due to the impact. The deceased were identified as Mishra Kapoor, his wife Nisha Anand, his mother Kiran Kapoor, and another family member, Neeraj.

The family was reportedly returning to Saharanpur after completing their Diwali shopping when the accident occurred. The six-year-old boy, Maheer Kapoor, who was also travelling in the car, suffered severe injuries. He was immediately rescued and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The accident triggered panic in the area, while rescue efforts were undertaken to retrieve the occupants trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle. Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident.

Dehradun has witnessed several serious road accidents in recent years, raising concerns over road safety, speeding and heavy vehicle movement. In November 2024, a horrific accident involving a speeding car and a truck in Dehradun’s ONGC Chowk area claimed six lives, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving.

The latest tragedy has once again brought road safety and stricter monitoring of heavy vehicles into focus.

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