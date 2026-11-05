CM Revanth Reddy Directs Officials to Collect Student Feedback on School Uniforms

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to collect feedback from students regarding the colours and designs of uniforms distributed in government schools, residential schools and welfare hostels across the state.

He emphasised that students’ preferences should be considered while finalising uniforms for the coming academic years.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on Wednesday to assess the distribution of uniforms and educational kits under various government departments. During the meeting, officials informed him that the quality of uniforms had improved compared to previous years, with better materials, attractive colours and designs.

Responding to the presentation, Revanth Reddy instructed officials to obtain feedback directly from students. He suggested giving priority to colours and designs preferred by the majority of students in future procurement.

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Officials also informed the Chief Minister that the distribution of essential items, including ties, belts, identity cards, shoes, socks, plates, glasses, bowls, carpets and school bags, was almost complete. While distribution had reached approximately 95 per cent under a few organisations, the Chief Minister directed officials to complete the remaining supplies at the earliest.

He further instructed departments to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the distribution of uniforms and student kits for the next academic year. The procedure should establish clear timelines for preparing item lists, inviting tenders, procurement, supply and distribution. He stressed that every student should receive all necessary materials on the first day of school reopening.

In the past, delays in distributing uniforms and educational materials have affected students in several government institutions, sometimes forcing them to wait beyond the commencement of the academic year. Such delays can create difficulties, particularly for students from economically weaker families who depend on government assistance.