Great relief to rescue all SDRF, Fire Department personnel: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police C.V. Anand has expressed relief over the rescue of 11 SDRF and Fire department personnel trapped in Khammam district.

“It was a great relief to rescue all the SDRF and Fire department personnel who got trapped in the heavy currents in Sathupally area of Khammam district yesterday evening. Initially 5 fishermen were noticed to have got stranded. 6 SDRF personnel in one boat and 5 Fire personnel with a guide went to rescue them. But the heavy water currents led to capsize of their boats and thereafter it was tense to locate 12 of them in the night,” the DGP said in a post on ‘X’.

The state police chief said that throughout the night, Collector Diwakar and the Superintendent of Police, Rohit Raju, supervised the operation of first rescuing the fishermen with the help of NDRF/ SDRF and then searching for the missing SDRF and Firemen.

“Luckily all them were wearing life jackets and know how to swim. During the night, 6 of the 12 were located and rescued. At first light, the rescue operation was started and the missing 6 were located by 6.45 am. They had spent the night hanging onto the trees downstream and experienced lot of anxiety and stress. It was very tense for all of us monitoring from Hyderabad and trying to arrange night vision drones and helicopter etc. All’s well and we all are greatly relieved to get them back safely. Great work by SP- Collector and their teams and NDRF/ SDRF and all involved,” he said.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Pongulti Srinivas Reddy visited Bethupalli tank on Thursday. He lauded the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel for their unforgettable service in risking their lives to carry out relief operations during the dangerous conditions caused by heavy rains and floods.

He praised the SDRF for their prompt response and the relief efforts they undertook when the Bethupalli tank overflowed, and several villages in the Dammapeta mandal faced the threat of flooding.

Accompanied by Sathupalli MLA Dr Matta Ragamayi, Aswaraopeta MLA Jare Adinarayana, and Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector Ankit, he inspected the Bethupalli tank.

Subsequently, he visited areas in the Dammapeta mandal where breaches had occurred in the Mallepula stream and the Musalibandham tank to review the flood situation.

During the visit, the Minister specifically commended the SDRF personnel who participated in the relief operations in these areas and honoured them by presenting shawls. He praised their courage and dedication in saving human lives during such critical conditions.