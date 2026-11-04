CMC Considers ₹23.94 Crore Civic Infrastructure Projects, Focus on Drainage and Sanitation

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has taken up civic infrastructure proposals worth ₹23.94 crore, focusing on strengthening stormwater drainage, improving administrative facilities and enhancing the welfare of sanitation workers.

The proposals were discussed at the corporation’s 9th Ordinary Standing Committee and General Body meetings held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Sarfaraz Ahmad, Secretary, MA&UD (HMDA limits) and Special Officer, CMC.

Among the major proposals is the construction of a new Circle Office building for Ameenpur Circle in Serilingampally Zone at an estimated cost of ₹6 crore. Three stormwater drainage projects, together costing ₹17.94 crore, were also considered to address waterlogging and improve flood management.

These include remodelling drains connecting Nerella Lake and Mundi Kunta Lake near Santosh Dhaba in Kondapur at ₹6 crore, improving the drainage network downstream of Durgam Cheruvu towards Malkam Cheruvu in Kukatpally Zone at ₹5.95 crore, and constructing an open stormwater drain near A1 Batteries towards Sri Devi Theatre in Chandanagar at ₹5.99 crore.

The meeting also considered revising wages for outsourced sanitation workers, Sanitary Field Assistants and Sanitary Resource Persons in the erstwhile merged urban local bodies. The revised basic wages are proposed to take effect from November 1, 2026, subject to subsequent government ratification.

The proposals assume significance as rapidly expanding urban areas across Cyberabad face increasing pressure on drainage networks and civic infrastructure. Previous monsoon-related waterlogging incidents have highlighted the need for stronger stormwater systems and regular desilting of drains.

While these investments are a positive step, timely execution and quality monitoring will be crucial. Infrastructure development must go beyond announcements, with priority given to flood prevention, maintenance and sanitation workers’ welfare.

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