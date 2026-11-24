Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu are stepping up efforts to attract foreign investments to the state through international outreach programmes.

As part of these efforts, Bhatti Vikramarka visited France this week, while Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu travelled to Switzerland to explore investment opportunities and strengthen business ties.

The visits are aimed at promoting Telangana as an attractive destination for global investors and encouraging international companies to explore opportunities in the state.

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The state government is focusing on attracting investments across key sectors to boost industrial growth, generate employment and strengthen Telangana’s economy.

The ministers’ overseas visits reflect the government’s efforts to expand Telangana’s global business connections and bring more investment opportunities to the state.