Visakhapatnam: Two persons were burnt alive after a tipper truck rammed into a stationary trailer near Batajangalapalem in Sabbavaram mandal at around 4 am on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as the driver, Suri Apparao (45), and cleaner, Shyam Prasad (22). According to police, the impact of the collision triggered a fire in the tipper’s cabin. Both occupants were trapped inside as the flames rapidly spread, leaving them no chance to escape.

Other motorists who witnessed the accident alerted the police. Officials rushed to the spot, examined the accident scene and gathered details about the circumstances leading to the collision. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

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The incident bears similarity to a December 2022 accident near Prathipadu in Kakinada district, where four people, including two drivers and two cleaners, were killed after a lorry rammed into a stationary vehicle and burst into flames.

The latest tragedy once again highlights the dangers posed by stationary heavy vehicles on roads, particularly during early morning hours when visibility may be poor. Ensuring proper parking arrangements, reflective warning signs and adequate safety measures around parked trucks is crucial to preventing such fatal accidents.