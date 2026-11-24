Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer S Chandrasekhar Reddy assumed charge as the Director of the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (TG ACB) on Monday, November 23, following a major reshuffle of police officials in the state.

Reddy, a 2004-batch IPS officer, was previously serving as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Multi-Zone-I, Telangana. He succeeds Avinash Mohanty, who had been holding additional charge as ACB Director.

His appointment is part of the administrative reshuffle involving 21 IPS officers announced by the Telangana government on November 12.

Meanwhile, IPS officer Charu Sinha has been appointed Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. She will also hold additional charge as Director General of Police (DGP), Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Focus on strengthening anti-corruption measures

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The leadership changes come at a time when the ACB continues to play an important role in investigating corruption involving public servants. In a recent example of its enforcement activities, the Telangana ACB has conducted trap operations against government employees allegedly demanding bribes for clearing official work, including processing applications and issuing government-related approvals.

The new appointments are expected to strengthen the bureau’s administrative functioning and investigation mechanisms.

With citizens frequently approaching government offices for services such as property registrations, building permissions and revenue records, effective ACB enforcement will be crucial in curbing bribery, ensuring accountability and improving public confidence in government departments.