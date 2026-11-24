Hyderabad: Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana are likely to witness isolated rainfall over the next three days, accompanied by hazy and misty conditions during morning hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, with no severe weather conditions expected, the weather department has not issued any warning or alert for the state.

As per Telangana Weatherman T Balaji, isolated rainfall is likely in Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Gadwal districts from afternoon to night on Tuesday, November 24.

He further predicted that southern and central Telangana, including Hyderabad, may experience isolated rainfall between November 25 and 27. Strong cold weather is also expected across several parts of Telangana from November 29 to December 4.

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Meanwhile, IMD Hyderabad has forecast partly cloudy skies over the city, with mist or hazy conditions likely during morning hours. No rainfall warning has been issued.

Residents should remain cautious while travelling, particularly on busy routes such as the Outer Ring Road (ORR), PVNR Expressway and the Secunderabad–Habsiguda stretch, where reduced visibility during hazy mornings and slippery road surfaces during rainfall could increase accident risks. During previous spells of unseasonal rain in Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic congestion were reported on several arterial roads, disrupting commuters. Motorists are therefore advised to slow down, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and check weather updates before beginning their journeys.