Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions will come into force at the historic Ranigunj Railway Underbridge (RUB) on MG Road in Secunderabad from Saturday, November 21, as authorities begin expansion works on the 152-year-old structure built in 1874. Hyderabad City Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joel Davis announced the restrictions during a press conference held near the bridge.

The project aims to widen the existing 11-metre road to 22 metres to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the busy Secunderabad area. The construction work is expected to continue for six months, with officials targeting the completion of the first 11-metre stretch before the upcoming monsoon season.

As part of the arrangements, barricades will occupy eight metres of the road, leaving only a three-metre passage. Cars, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers travelling from Karbala Maidan through Ranigunj towards Paradise will be permitted. Heavy vehicles, including lorries, DCMs and RTC and private buses, will not be allowed.

Vehicles travelling from Paradise towards Tank Bund through Ranigunj will be diverted via Adavayya Junction and Distillery Road towards Karbala Maidan. Additional diversions will be implemented at Ambedkar Statue, D.B.R. Mills, Patny and Rasoolpura.

Commuters heading towards Secunderabad Railway Station and highways leading to Karimnagar, Siddipet and Nizamabad have been advised to use alternative routes.

The 2023 Durga Puja and Bathukamma festival rush in Secunderabad exposed the vulnerability of key roads to severe congestion, particularly around MG Road and Ranigunj. The incident highlighted the need for improved road infrastructure and better traffic management.

Meanwhile, local traders have expressed concern over the construction, alleging that they were not served prior notices regarding the removal of shops operating in the area for decades.

Police have urged commuters to cooperate with traffic personnel and contact 112 or the traffic control room for emergency assistance.

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