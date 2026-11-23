IMD Rules Out Immediate Cyclone Threat in Bay of Bengal, Says Situation Under Watch

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has clarified that there is no definite indication of another cyclone forming over the Bay of Bengal, despite the possibility of a fresh cyclonic circulation developing in the region.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the possibility was mentioned in the 15-day extended-range weather forecast released last Thursday. However, the location, intensity and potential impact of the system are yet to be determined.

According to Mohapatra, the Bay of Bengal generally witnesses around five cyclones annually, with three to four forming between October and December and one or two between April and June. Three cyclones have already developed this year, indicating an unusual weather pattern, possibly influenced by strong El Niño conditions.

Recent weather systems have repeatedly affected coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, even without intensifying into severe cyclonic storms.

A notable example was Cyclone Montha, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada on October 28, 2025, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds, disrupting normal life and damaging infrastructure.

IMD said it is closely monitoring developments and will issue warnings if necessary. Given the region’s history of cyclone-related damage, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, residents are advised to remain alert and follow official weather advisories rather than rely on rumours.