Peddapalli: A 30-year-old Singareni employee was brutally murdered by a group of unidentified assailants in the early hours of Monday in Godavarikhani, Peddapalli district, triggering concern among local residents.

The victim, identified as Atla Rajashekhar, was allegedly lured out of his residence by four young men before being stabbed to death. The incident took place at around 2 a.m. on November 23 in Power House Colony, Godavarikhani.

According to preliminary information, the four accused contacted Rajashekhar and persuaded him to come outside. Once he stepped out, they allegedly attacked him with knives and fled the scene after killing him.

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The entire incident was reportedly captured by CCTV cameras installed in the locality. The footage is expected to assist police in identifying and tracing the suspects.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s family members, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Special efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the four accused with the help of CCTV footage.

The motive behind the murder has not yet been established. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and searching for the suspects who remain absconding.