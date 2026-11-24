Hyderabad: Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam until Monday, November 30, citing the prevailing situation in the region.

In a travel advisory issued on Monday, November 23, the airlines announced relief measures for passengers affected by the cancellations.

Passengers holding confirmed bookings for travel up to November 30, 2026, can opt for complimentary rescheduling, subject to seat availability, or claim a full refund upon cancellation. The facility is applicable to tickets issued on or before November 23, 2026. Eligible passengers can complete their revised journeys by December 14, 2026.

Air India passengers can reschedule their journeys to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express passengers can choose any operational station of the airline in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.

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For assistance, passengers can contact Air India at +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999 and Air India Express at +91 124 6935600. They can also approach the airlines’ city booking offices.

In previous instances of regional airspace closures and heightened security tensions in West Asia, airlines operating between India and the Gulf were forced to cancel or reroute flights, leaving passengers facing delays and additional travel expenses.

The latest extension is particularly relevant to passengers travelling from Hyderabad to Saudi Arabia for employment, business and religious purposes. Travellers are advised to check flight status directly with their airlines before leaving for the airport and explore alternative travel arrangements if necessary.