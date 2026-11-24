Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has warned consumers against online shopping fraud during the upcoming Black Friday sales, cautioning that cybercriminals may exploit attractive discounts, fake websites and fraudulent payment links to cheat unsuspecting shoppers.

In a cyber safety advisory issued ahead of the shopping season, the bureau urged people to remain vigilant while purchasing products online and verify the authenticity of websites before making payments.

The TGCSB cautioned consumers against clicking on suspicious links advertising unrealistic discounts, particularly promotional offers promising up to 80 per cent off on popular products. Such links could redirect users to fraudulent websites designed to steal personal information, banking credentials and payment details.

The bureau advised shoppers to purchase products only through trusted e-commerce platforms and check whether website addresses begin with ‘https://’ before entering sensitive information.

It also stressed that OTPs, UPI PINs and CVV numbers should never be shared with anyone, even if callers claim to represent banks or online shopping companies.

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In previous online shopping scams, cybercriminals have used fake e-commerce websites and payment links offering heavily discounted smartphones and electronic gadgets to collect money without delivering products. Some victims have also lost money after sharing banking credentials through fraudulent links.

With Black Friday promotions likely to attract thousands of online shoppers in Hyderabad and across Telangana, consumers are advised to verify sellers, avoid suspicious offers and use secure payment methods.

“Think before you click. Verify before you pay,” the TGCSB advised.

Anyone who falls victim to cyber fraud should immediately call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 to report the incident and seek assistance in blocking fraudulent transactions.