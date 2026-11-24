Hyderabad: In a setback to Telangana’s efforts to secure financial assistance for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reportedly said that funding for the metro expansion does not fall under his ministry’s purview.

He also expressed ignorance about the proposed loan from the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC).

The minister’s remarks came during an informal interaction with the media on Monday. His statement has raised questions over the Centre’s position on financial assistance for the ambitious metro expansion project.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had reportedly met Vaishnaw several times and submitted memorandums seeking approvals and financial support for Phase-II. Kishan Reddy had also specifically requested the minister to facilitate the proposed IRFC funding.

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Meanwhile, Vaishnaw shared updates on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, announcing that its trial run is expected in May 2027. Around 50 km of track and electrification work has been completed, while bullet train coaches are expected to be ready by April 2027. The trains are designed to operate at speeds of up to 250 kmph. He added that the bullet train is expected to reach Thane by 2029.

The minister’s remarks are significant as Hyderabad Metro Phase-II is expected to expand connectivity across several important corridors. The uncertainty over central financial assistance and the proposed IRFC loan could affect the project’s funding arrangements and implementation timeline, making clarity from the Centre crucial for Telangana.