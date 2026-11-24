Hyderabad: A widespread debate has emerged across Telangana over whether students should have to appear for board examinations in Class 11, amid the proposed integration of intermediate education into the school education system.

A senior Education Department official said that many stakeholders are of the opinion that board examinations should not be conducted for Class 11. However, concerns have been raised over the possible impact of such a decision on students’ attendance, academic performance and preparation for competitive examinations.

Currently, student attendance in junior colleges averages around 65 per cent. Education officials and analysts fear that scrapping Class 11 board examinations could further reduce attendance, as students may not take the academic year seriously.

The first-year Intermediate pass percentage currently stands at 66.94 per cent. There are concerns that removing board examinations could affect students’ academic discipline and further bring down the pass percentage.

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Another major concern is that students who do not study the Class 11 syllabus seriously may find it difficult to understand and cope with the Class 12 curriculum. The two years of Intermediate education are closely linked, with the concepts taught in the first year forming the foundation for advanced topics in the second year.

Moreover, major competitive examinations such as JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET and CUET are based on the syllabus covered during both years of Intermediate education.

Analysts argue that doing away with Class 11 board examinations could encourage students to take the first year lightly, eventually increasing their academic burden and pressure in Class 12.

The debate has gained significance as the state considers changes to the existing education structure. A final decision on the continuation or cancellation of Class 11 board examinations is awaited.