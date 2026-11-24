The Telangana government is gearing up for a massive distribution of one crore Indiramma sarees to women across the state under the Indira Mahila Shakti programme. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will officially launch the initiative on November 26 at Achampet in Nagarkurnool district.

As part of the programme, 65 lakh women in rural areas and 35 lakh women in urban areas will receive sarees. Designed in an attractive parrot-green colour, the sarees combine traditional aesthetics with modern designs, quality and durability.

Of the total, 95 lakh polyester sarees will measure 6.30 metres, while five lakh poly-cotton sarees will be nine metres long. Importantly, the sarees are being woven by handloom workers from various districts of Telangana, providing employment opportunities to the weaving community.

Women aged 18 years and above belonging to families holding ration or Food Security Cards are eligible. Beneficiaries must produce their ration card and Aadhaar details to collect the sarees. Distribution will take place through villages and urban wards under the supervision of district Collectors and Ministers-in-charge. A dedicated mobile application will help record beneficiary details and ensure transparency.

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A similar large-scale initiative was witnessed in Telangana during the Bathukamma saree distribution programme launched in 2017, which aimed to support women while providing livelihood opportunities to handloom weavers.

The Indiramma saree initiative is significant as it combines women’s welfare with the promotion of traditional textiles. Beyond distributing one crore sarees, the programme aims to strengthen the handloom sector, support local artisans and celebrate women’s dignity and empowerment across Telangana.