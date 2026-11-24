Hyderabad: Tourists will not be allowed to visit Karregutta Hills until the entire area is cleared of landmines and adequate security measures are put in place, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) C.V. Anand has said.

Speaking at a rehabilitation package distribution programme for surrendered Maoists, the DGP said several types of mines, including suspected pressure mines, had been planted across the region by Maoists. However, their exact locations are yet to be identified.

He revealed that police have identified nine Maoist dumps after questioning some of the surrendered cadres. Efforts are underway to gather further information and ensure that the region is made completely safe.

The DGP cautioned that allowing tourists into the hills before completing the mine-clearing operation could result in serious accidents and pose a threat to their lives.

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He emphasised that public safety remains the top priority and that no permission would be granted for tourist activities until the entire area is thoroughly checked and declared safe.

Anand further stated that development activities are being taken up in the region. However, tourism will be permitted only after all landmines are removed and necessary security arrangements are completed.

The authorities are focusing on eliminating the remaining security threats before opening Karregutta Hills to visitors.