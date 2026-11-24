In a major educational welfare initiative, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has extended its free education facility to the children of contract employees working with SCCL and Singareni Collieries Enterprises Services (SCES).

The initiative aims to provide equal educational opportunities to the children of contractual workers and reduce the financial burden on their families.

According to the announcement, the benefit will be applicable from the academic year 2026–27 and covers children (sons and daughters) of contract employees studying in SCCL/SCES high schools.

To avail themselves of the facility, employees must submit their current-year employee identity card, Aadhaar card, ration card or other relevant identification documents. The child’s Aadhaar card and a Family Member Certificate issued by government authorities are also required.

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The move is expected to benefit thousands of contractual workers’ families across Singareni’s coal belt areas. Singareni operates nine high schools across five districts. According to reports, around 400–500 children of contract workers are already studying in these institutions, making the decision significant for many families.

A similar welfare measure was introduced in September 2024, when the Telangana government announced a ₹5,000 Dussehra bonus for each of Singareni’s 25,000 contract workers for the first time in the company’s history. The latest free education initiative marks another step towards extending welfare benefits beyond permanent employees.

The decision is particularly relevant as contractual workers often face financial challenges in meeting their children’s educational expenses. Extending free education to their children will promote educational equality, ease household expenditure and ensure that the benefits of Singareni’s welfare initiatives reach a wider section of its workforce.