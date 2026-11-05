Water Crisis Leaves Students Struggling at Bashirabad SC Boys’ Hostel

Vikarabad: Students at the SC Boys’ Hostel in Bashirabad mandal are facing a severe water shortage, with inadequate supply for drinking and sanitation. They say they struggle to use the bathrooms and collect water from the police station opposite the hostel and the nearby Mandal Resource Centre (MRC).

According to the students, the hostel borewell broke down nearly a year ago and remains unrepaired. Although the premises have a Mission Bhagiratha connection, they allege that water is not supplied through it. They further claim that the District Collector released funds for borewell repairs, but the work has not begun.

The students have appealed to officials to repair the borewell and restore Mission Bhagiratha supply, stressing that safe drinking water and functioning toilets are essential for their health and dignity.

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A similar crisis was reported in August 2022 at the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential School for Boys in Kulkacharla, also in Vikarabad district. More than 100 students fell ill with fever, cold and cough. Students also raised concerns about unsafe drinking water, non-functional toilets and unhygienic surroundings.

The repeated complaints point to gaps in hostel maintenance and monitoring. Officials must verify the shortage, arrange emergency water supply, complete repairs and conduct regular inspections.