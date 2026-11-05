Andhra Pradesh Releases DSC-2026 Notification for 2,721 Teacher Posts; Applications from November 11

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has officially released the detailed notification for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test (APTRT-2026), popularly known as DSC-2026, announcing the recruitment of 2,721 teachers across the state. Eligible candidates can begin submitting their online applications from November 11.

The detailed notification, released on Wednesday, follows the brief notification issued on October 13. Of the total vacancies, 2,111 are regular posts, including School Assistants (SA) and Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT).

Additionally, 350 vacancies have been allocated for special education teachers, comprising 150 School Assistant posts and 200 SGT posts. Another 260 vacancies are available across various residential and welfare educational institutions for Principals, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Physical Directors (PDs) and Physical Education Teachers (PETs).

The recruitment examination will be conducted through a Computer-Based Test (CBT). The notification provides details regarding district-wise vacancies, subject-wise reservations, community categories, roster points and horizontal reservations.

Candidates can check post-wise educational qualifications, age limits, application fees, examination schedules and syllabus through the official website: https://tet2dsc.apcfss.in/

In February 2024, Andhra Pradesh announced DSC recruitment for 6,100 teacher vacancies across various educational departments. The recruitment process highlighted the demand for teaching opportunities and the importance of filling vacant positions.

The latest recruitment drive offers an important opportunity for aspiring teachers while helping address staffing requirements in government schools. Timely appointments will be essential to improve classroom learning and educational standards across Andhra Pradesh.

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