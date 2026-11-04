Jana Sena Records 100% Strike Rate in Civic Polls; Vangaveeti Radha Wins Vijayawada Mayor’s Race

The Telugu Desam Party-led NDA alliance has registered a sweeping victory in Andhra Pradesh’s urban local body elections, with the Jana Sena Party achieving a 100 per cent strike rate in the mayoral and municipal chairperson posts it contested.

The results have strengthened the alliance’s hold over urban civic administration, while delivering a major setback to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

In Vijayawada, Jana Sena candidate Vangaveeti Radhakrishna defeated YSRCP candidate Rayana Bhagyalakshmi by a massive margin of 1,30,872 votes. Radhakrishna secured 2,65,888 votes against Bhagyalakshmi’s 1,35,016. Responding to his victory, he said voters had supported development. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni thanked alliance workers for their efforts.

Jana Sena announced that it had won all three Nagar Panchayat chairperson posts, both mayoral posts and all 15 municipal chairperson posts it contested. Meanwhile, the NDA secured 12 of the 13 municipal corporations, with the YSRCP winning Anantapur.

In Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, the alliance secured 72 of the 86 divisions, including 53 for the TDP, 19 for Jana Sena and four for the BJP. The YSRCP won eight divisions, while the CPI(M) and an independent secured one each.

The 2021 Andhra Pradesh urban local body elections witnessed a landslide victory for the YSRCP under then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The latest results indicate a significant shift in urban political preferences since then.

The NDA’s sweeping performance reflects its current urban electoral strength. However, translating electoral success into better roads, drainage, sanitation and public services will determine whether voters’ expectations are fulfilled.

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