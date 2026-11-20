Local body polls in Andhra: Petrol bombs hurled on YSRCP MP’s convoy on way to nomination centre for party candidates

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, YSR Congress Party MP, Y.S. Avinash Reddy’s convoy was attacked allegedly by ruling Telugu Desam Party supporters in Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district on Friday. The convoy was attacked with stones, sticks and petrol bombs in Simhadripuram when he was on his way to support the party candidates filing nominations for the local body elections, YSRCP said.

YSRCP alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters targeted the Kadapa MP while he was heading to a nomination centre.

The Opposition party alleged that TDP men led by party leader Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy, popularly known as B.Tech Ravi, attacked Avinash Reddy’s convoy near Ankalamma Gudur.

It said that the attack on an elected MP during the nomination process exposes the ruling coalition’s failure to ensure a safe and democratic election. Instead of allowing candidates to file nominations freely, TDP leaders are letting intimidation and violence take over, it said.

YSRCP spokesperson Konda Rajiv Gandhi condemned the attack by what he called ‘TDP goons’ on MP Avinash Reddy. He alleged that the convoy was attacked with knives, rods, sticks and even petrol bombs.

He claimed that it was an attempt to assassinate the YSRCP MP and that police failed in its duty.

He also slammed the State Election Commission. “Is the State Election Commission blind to the petrol bomb attack on Kadapa MP, Y.S. Avinash Reddy’s convoy in Simhadripuram? Is the police system even functioning? What are the police doing while the MP’s convoy is being attacked with petrol bombs, stones and sticks?,” he asked.

He said that if State Election Commission cannot provide security for a sitting MP, what security will it provide for YSRCP candidates going to file their nominations.

The YSRCP demanded that the Central government send and deploy central forces at nomination centres and polling stations to make sure that democracy lives in Andhra Pradesh.

Pulivendula, the Assembly constituency represented by former Chief Minister and YSRCP President, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been witnessing clashes between YSRCP and TDP supporters for the last few weeks.

The workers of the two parties clashed multiple times ahead of municipal elections and ZPTC and MPTC polls held earlier this month. The constituency is again gripped by tension ahead of Gram Panchayat elections.

Avinash Reddy is the cousin of Jagan Mohan Reddy. The MP was detained by police on few occasions and was also served notices not to come out of his house in view of apprehension of violence.