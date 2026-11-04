Marriage Ahead of Elections: TDP Leader Marries Beloved as Wife Enters Salur Chairperson Race

Salur: A political contest in Salur Municipality has drawn attention after a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader reportedly married his longtime beloved in a temple in a hurried ceremony, shortly before his wife contested the municipal chairperson election as an independent candidate.

According to reports, the Salur Municipal Chairperson post was reserved for a woman belonging to the Backward Classes (BC) category. However, during the alliance seat-sharing arrangements, the chairperson seat went to the Jana Sena Party, leaving TDP leader Harshavardhan without an opportunity to secure the post for his party.

Following the developments, Harshavardhan reportedly married his beloved Manjira at a temple without inviting guests or organising a formal wedding ceremony.

Manjira subsequently entered the election fray as an independent candidate, hoping to secure the chairperson position. However, she ultimately suffered defeat.

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Meanwhile, Harshavardhan won the election from Ward No. 21. Despite his personal victory, he reportedly remained disappointed over his wife’s defeat and her failure to secure the municipal chairperson post.

The unusual sequence of a temple marriage followed by an independent electoral contest has become a talking point in local political circles.