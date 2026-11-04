Drug Safety Cannot Be Compromised: Telangana Must Crack Down on Illegal Sale of Habit-Forming Medicines

The suspension of licences of 138 medical shops across Telangana by the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) exposes a disturbing pattern of regulatory violations in the pharmaceutical sector. While the action sends a strong warning to chemists and druggists, it also raises serious questions about the unchecked availability of habit-forming medicines.

Following a special enforcement drive on October 15, TG SAFE suspended 138 establishments, including 98 until further orders and 40 for specified periods. Two other establishments received warnings. The inspections uncovered violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, particularly concerning the sale of psychotropic and Schedule H and H1 medicines without valid prescriptions and in the absence of registered pharmacists.

This is not an isolated development. In September 2026, an earlier statewide enforcement drive detected irregularities in 158 medical shops, while another drive in February identified violations in 166 establishments. Despite repeated inspections and warnings, the recurrence of such violations indicates that existing monitoring mechanisms need strengthening.

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The illegal circulation of medicines such as Alprazolam, Nitrazepam, Tramadol and codeine-based cough syrups poses serious public health concerns. Their misuse can lead to dependency, addiction and other health complications, particularly among vulnerable sections of society.

Merely suspending licences cannot eliminate this problem. TG SAFE must ensure regular inspections, surprise checks, strict record verification and criminal prosecution wherever necessary. Equally important is accountability among pharmacy owners and registered pharmacists.

Public awareness and responsible medicine use are essential. Medicines must remain instruments of healing, not sources of addiction. Protecting public health requires sustained enforcement rather than occasional crackdowns.